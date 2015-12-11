(Adds acceptance rate)

HONG KONG Dec 11 Standard Chartered said on Friday it raised 3.3 billion pounds ($5 billion) through a rights issue of new stock.

The Asia-focused lender launched the issue last month to bolster its balance sheet and the offer was supported by some of its biggest shareholders, including Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, the statement added.

The bank said it had received acceptances for around 96.79 percent of the new shares offered.

"We will continue to focus on executing our strategy and restore our bank to sustainable, profitable growth, and deliver good returns for our shareholders," Group CEO Bill Winters said in the statement.

($1 = 0.6605 pounds) (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Kim Coghill and David Holmes)