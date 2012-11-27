HONG KONG Nov 27 Standard Chartered Plc
has appointed a new global head of loan syndication,
the second change to the London-based bank's management of its
corporate finance business in as many months following the
departure of the global head of leveraged finance syndication in
October.
Cristian Jonsson will be the new global head of loan
syndications, effective Jan. 1, the London-based bank announced
Tuesday. He replaces Philip Cracknell, who will stay on until
March, the bank said.
Tuesday's announcement is the latest in a series of changes
to Standard Chartered's debt capital markets business since the
appointment of former Credit Suisse banker Carsten Stoehr as
head of global capital markets in June.
Reuters reported on Oct. 17 that Peter Kay, global head of
leveraged finance syndication, had quit the bank. He had been
involved in, though not solely responsible for, a $1 billion
loan to the Indonesian chairman of London-listed Bumi Plc
that became problematic after the bank failed to get
other lenders on board.
Jonsson, who joined the bank in 2009 and who will report to
Stoehr, is now global head of bond syndicate and regional head
of capital markets Southeast Asia for Standard Chartered. The
former role will be taken over by Aaron Russell-Davison, who is
head of Asian debt syndicate.