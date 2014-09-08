DUBAI, Sept 8 Standard Chartered Private Equity
(SCPE), the private equity arm of Standard Chartered Bank
, said it had spent $35 million to buy a minority stake
in Jordanian poultry producer Al Jazeera Agricultural Co, its
first investment in Jordan.
SCPE said it would obtain two seats on the board of Al
Jazeera, Jordan's only fully integrated poultry producer and
distributor with products including fresh and frozen chicken,
hatching eggs and chicks, and chicken feed.
The investment will support Al Jazeera's expansion in the
region, SCPE said in a statement on Monday without specifying
the size of the minority stake or giving other details.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)