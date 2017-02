NAIROBI Aug 24 Kenya's standard chartered says:

* 2011 H1 profit at 3.5 billion Kenyan shillings ($37.76 million) vs 4.1 billion shillings in 2010

* Loans and advances up 67 percent to 83.7 billion shillings

* EPS falls to 8.71 shillings compared to 10.13 shillings in 2010

* Customer deposits up 11 percent to 109 billion shillings vs 99 billion shillings in 2010

* Investment in govt securities down 39.6 percent to 31.5 billion shillings ($1 = 92.700 Kenyan Shillings) (Writing by Yara Bayoumy)