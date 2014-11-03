LONDON Nov 3 Standard Chartered's
second-biggest shareholder has backed the Asia-focused bank's
under-fire management and said there is nothing fundamentally
wrong with its business.
"We believe that the current management of Standard
Chartered, led by Sir John Peace and Peter Sands, should be
given the opportunity to address the bank's current issues and
deal with them now," Martin Gilbert, CEO of Aberdeen Asset
Management, said in a statement.
Aberdeen holds an 8.4 percent stake in StanChart worth
almost 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) at current prices.
The bank last week issued its third profit warning of the
year after a surge in bad loans, sending its shares to their
lowest level for five years and adding to pressure on Chairman
Peace and CEO Sands to revive its fortunes after two grim years.
Its shares have fallen 31 percent this year.
U.S. authorities are also investigating the bank for
potential U.S. sanctions violations connected to its banking for
Iranian-controlled entities in Dubai, according to people
familiar with the probe.
"We don't believe there is anything fundamentally wrong with
the bank and we are looking forward to hearing details of the
turnaround plans at the investor conference in Hong Kong in two
weeks' time," Gilbert said.
(1 US dollar = 0.6255 British pound)
