LONDON Jan 9 Standard Chartered said the decision by finance director Richard Meddings to step down was entirely his own and had not been prompted by the board or any outside parties.

"I can say very unambiguously that this was Richard's decision," Chief Executive Peter Sands told reporters on a conference call on Thursday.

Meddings said the decision had been "wholly my own" and told reporters that he had made up his mind to go over Christmas.

