DUBAI, Sept 20 Standard Chartered has appointed Steve Perry as its head of capital markets for the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, the London-based lender said on Thursday.

In his new role, Perry, who joined the bank in 2004, will oversee the bank's debt capital markets, sovereigns, securitisation and synidcations bu7siness in the region. He will also retain his current role as the global head of project, aircraft and shipping finance at the U.K. lender.

The emerging markets-focused bank also named Salman Ansari as the regional head of debt capital markets for the Middle East and North Africa and Pakistan. Ansari replaces Deepak Kohli, who resigned from the bank in April.