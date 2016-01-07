Jan 7 Standard Chartered Plc said Deputy Chief Executive Mike Rees would step down from his role on April 30.

Rees, who has worked at the bank for 26 years, will leave on Dec. 31, Standard Chartered said in a statement.

The move follows a management shake-up in July that saw Chief Executive Bill Winters take more direct responsibility for the bank's biggest units, which previously reported to Rees. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)