(Adds detail, quote, context)
DUBAI Nov 25 Standard Chartered has
appointed Rehan Shaikh as chief executive of its global Islamic
banking business, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Shaikh moves to Standard Chartered Saadiq from Dubai Islamic
Bank, where he was senior vice president and business
head, private sector and transaction banking. He previously
worked for StanChart in Pakistan from 1998 to 2007, the
statement said.
He takes over from Sohail Akbar, who was interim chief
executive of the Islamic banking operation after the departure
of Afaq Khan earlier this year.
StanChart remains committed to the business despite a period
of hiatus across other parts of the bank as global chief
executive Bill Winters moves to restore profitability. It
announced plans this month to reduce costs by $2.9 billion by
2018 and cut 15,000 jobs.
"Islamic finance is an integral part of the business at
Standard Chartered and we continue to see growing demand from
clients in many of our markets," said Sunil Kaushal, the bank's
regional chief executive for Africa and the Middle East.
Standard Chartered Saadiq provides personal banking in
Bahrain, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan and the
United Arab Emirates, its website says.
The bank also says it also offers structured finance for
businesses in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Turkey, the United States,
Brunei, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan,
Singapore and the UK.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by David Goodman)