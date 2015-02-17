Feb 17 Standard Chartered Plc appointed Marie Hong as an executive director for its global treasury solutions unit within its Transaction Banking business.

The bank also announced the appointment of Jasmine Tan and Viplav Rathore as executive directors for the treasury solutions team.

Hong, Tan, and Rathore will report to Victor Penna, head of treasury solutions, Transaction Banking.

Hong joins from Cigna Insurance, where she was the regional treasurer and will now be responsible for supporting Standard Chartered's non-bank financial institution clients.

Tan joined the bank in December from PwC. She will focus on regional treasury centers in Hong Kong.

Hong and Tan will be based in Hong Kong.

Rathore, based in London, will be responsible for European-based clients.

Prior to joining Standard Chartered in November, he was a senior treasury director at GE Treasury. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)