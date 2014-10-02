Oct 2 Standard Chartered Plc said it
appointed Richard Pattle as vice chairman of private banking
clients division.
Pattle is based in London, and leads Standard Chartered
Private Bank's Ultra High Net Worth segment (UHNW) and focuses
on client engagement initiatives.
Pattle reports to Stephen Richards Evans, who is the global
head of UHNW in the private banking clients arm.
The bank also named Rahul Raswant as executive director of
UHNW in the private banking clients arm. Raswant was previously
a strategy director in the bank's strategy team. Raswant will
handle the formulation and implementation of the company's UHNW
proposition.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Anand
Basu)