July 1 Standard Chartered Plc said it appointed Srinivas Siripurapu the regional head of private banking for ASEAN and South Asia region.

Siripurapu, based in Singapore, has also been appointed the global head of Standard Chartered Private Bank's NRI business, which provides banking services to non-resident Indians.

Siripurapu, who will take over his new role on Tuesday, joins from Barclays Plc. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)