HONG KONG Dec 15 Standard Chartered has named former Barclays Plc executive Didier Von Daeniken as its global head of private banking and wealth management, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Von Daeniken takes on a new, expanded role that combines oversight of the bank's private banking and wealth management divisions, the memo said.

Incumbent global head of private banking Michael Benz will leave the bank on December 18, the memo said.

A spokesman for Standard Chartered declined to comment. (Reporting By Lawrence White and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Miral Fahmy)