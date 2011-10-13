HONG KONG Oct 13 Standard Chartered Private Equity (SCPE) said on Thursday that it has invested $61 million in South Korean motorcycle and auto parts maker Daelim Motor Co Ltd .

SCPE, a wholly owned investment arm of Standard Chartered Plc , said it would invest in Daelim Motor through a subscription of new shares of the company, but did not give the size of the stake.

Established in 1978, Daelim Motor makes Citi and Tact motorcycles, and supplies die-cast aluminium parts for engines and transmissions. It is part of chemical- and construction-focussed Daelim Group. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)