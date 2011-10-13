BRIEF-Performance Sports reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
HONG KONG Oct 13 Standard Chartered Private Equity (SCPE) said on Thursday that it has invested $61 million in South Korean motorcycle and auto parts maker Daelim Motor Co Ltd .
SCPE, a wholly owned investment arm of Standard Chartered Plc , said it would invest in Daelim Motor through a subscription of new shares of the company, but did not give the size of the stake.
Established in 1978, Daelim Motor makes Citi and Tact motorcycles, and supplies die-cast aluminium parts for engines and transmissions. It is part of chemical- and construction-focussed Daelim Group. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Intel Corp reports 4.9 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of February 2 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kcNnVj) Further company coverage: