* About 4,000 retail banking jobs going, 200 equity jobs cut
* Bank exits cash equities, equity capital markets
* CEO Sands taking action to cut costs
* Shares up 2.7 pct in London
By Lawrence White
HONG KONG, Jan 8 Standard Chartered
Chief Executive Peter Sands moved aggressively on Thursday to
reverse the Asia-focused bank's fortunes by closing the bulk of
its global equities business and axing 4,000 jobs in retail
banking.
The lender said it was dismantling its stockbroking, equity
research and equity listing desks worldwide, becoming one of the
first global banks to get out of the equity capital markets
business completely. The decision to close the loss-making
division will lead to 200 job cuts, almost all in Asia.
In its retail banking division, Standard Chartered
said it has announced 2,000 job cuts in the last three months,
and plans to axe a further 2,000 this year. The cuts would
represent about 5 percent of the bank's 86,000 employees.
The bank also announced the departure of Chief Risk Officer
Richard Goulding and Jan Verplancke, chief information officer.
It said both were retiring from the company and would stay until
successors were appointed.
Sands, who turned 53 on Thursday and has been CEO for eight
years, is coming under increasing pressure after a troubled two
years, which abruptly halted a decade of record profits. Some
investors said last year he should go, or the bank should at
least lay out a clear succession plan.
Falling commodity prices and a slowdown in growth in many of
its core emerging markets ate into Standard Chartered's earnings
in 2014 and the bank has been hit by a surge in bad loans and
rising regulatory costs. It also took a $175 million hit from a
suspected commodities fraud in China..
Closing the equities businesses, which had revenues of about
$100 million a year but were losing money, should save the bank
$100 million a year from 2016.
That will add to a plan announced in October to cut $400
million in costs this year as Sands tries to reverse a slide in
profits that has seen the bank's share price slump more than 40
percent over the past two years.
Bankers in Standard Chartered's equities division in Hong
Kong arrived on Thursday to find they were locked out of the
office. Some in Singapore were escorted from their workplaces.
"We came in this morning and were told the equity business
was being shut down," a woman who identified herself as an
ex-employee at the bank's offices in Singapore told Reuters,
saying she had worked in research.
Standard Chartered's London shares were up 2.7 percent at
1311 GMT and its share rose 2.9 percent in Hong Kong as analysts
welcomed signs that Sands is prepared to go further with his
strategy overhaul.
Some analysts said more action may be needed to get the bank
back on track, however.
"It's a logical step. But laying off staff is not enough to
address the situation," said James Antos, a banking analyst at
Mizuho Securities Asia in Hong Kong.
SENIOR CHANGES
London-based Standard Chartered issued three profit warnings
last year and two months ago rating agency Standard & Poor's hit
it with its first ever downgrade, adding to pressure on Sands
for a more far-reaching overhaul.
The bank's biggest shareholders include Singapore state
investor Temasek and asset managers Aberdeen Asset Management
and BlackRock.
The exits of Goulding, 55, and Verplancke, 51, come on top
of several senior departures last year. Goulding has been chief
risk officer for eight years, based in London, and Verplancke
has been chief information officer and head of technology and
operations for a decade, based in Singapore.
The bank also said its corporate development and strategy
functions will now report directly to Finance Director Andy
Halford, rather than Sands. The bank said that had been the plan
since Halford joined last year.
Retail banking, where Standard Chartered has more than 10
million customers in 34 countries, is a major target in its
cost-cutting drive and the bank plans to focus more on its 1.6
million wealthy retail customers and 400,000 business clients.
Other global banks such as HSBC and Citigroup
have been making cuts to their retail banking businesses in
recent years, exiting inefficient markets and trying to focus
more on online services rather than bricks-and-mortar branches.
Standard Chartered launched its equities business in
November 2008 when it acquired brokerage Cazenove from JPMorgan
. Its retreat follows moves by rivals including UBS
and Barclays to cut back in areas of
investment banking where they are unprofitable or lack size.
Standard Chartered had been hiring staff in the division,
which involves underwriting stock offerings for companies, as
recently as October. The decision to get out of the business
comes despite a boom in equity underwriting in Asia that saw
fees for the industry rise 74 percent in 2014.
Standard Chartered failed to rank among the top 10 banks
globally for research or trading at the end of 2013, according
to a survey by Greenwich Associates, and ranked 23rd last year
in equity underwriting in Asia Pacific, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Equity capital markets head A Rajagopal, previously a banker
with UBS India, had been leading that business since 2012,
trying to build a presence in a division that was not
traditionally a strong suit for Standard Chartered.
"Management is continuing with their rationalization process
and no unprofitable sacred cows have been left untouched," said
Christopher Wong, a senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset
Management Asia.
Standard Chartered said it would retain its equity
derivatives business as well as its convertible bond and macro
economic research units.
