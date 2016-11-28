BRIEF-Norwood Financial Corp Q4 earnings per share $0.56
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG Nov 28 Standard Chartered is set to cut about a tenth of its global corporate and institutional banking headcount, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday, as the bank keeps up an aggressive drive to cut costs.
Standard Chartered Chief Executive Bill Winters this month branded the bank's income and profit unacceptable, as below-forecast third-quarter results underlined the challenges facing his overhaul.
The job cuts will be rolled out beginning this week across all the bank's major business in Singapore and Hong Kong in Asia, one of the sources told Reuters. All the sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
"We are making our corporate and institutional banking division more efficient," a Standard Chartered spokesman said, without revealing how many jobs are to be axed.
"Removing duplication in roles and managing our costs to protect planned investments in technology and people means that a small number of existing roles will be impacted." (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Denny Thomas and Clarence Fernandez)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
* First Business Financial Services says board reduced number of directors from 10 to 9 after Barbara H Stephens' retirement -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: