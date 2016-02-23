LONDON Feb 23 Standard Chartered has
begun contingency planning for Britain's potential exit from the
European Union, Chief Executive Bill Winters said on Tuesday.
Winters, speaking to reporters on a conference call, said
Britain's vote in June on whether to stay in the EU or leave it
should not have a huge impact on the bank one way or the other.
But he said: "We think Britain is best placed in Europe."
The bank's chief executive for Greater China, Benjamin Hung,
told a news conference in Hong Kong that he expected the bank
would resume paying a dividend "next year".
(Reporting by Lawrence White and Richa Naidu; additional
reporting by Lisa Jucca in Hong Kong; writing by Jane Merriman;
editing by Jason Neely)