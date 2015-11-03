HONG KONG Nov 3 Standard Chartered Plc announced plans on Tuesday to raise $5.1 billion in new capital via a rights issue and posted a third-quarter operating loss of $139 million due to growing regulatory costs and rising loan impairments in India.

The loss for the July-September quarter compares with a $1.5 billion profit in the same period a year ago.

Standard Chartered (StanChart) formally reports earnings every half-year, but since 2013 began giving more details of quarterly progress in its 'interim management statement'. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)