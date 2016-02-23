LONDON Feb 23 Standard Chartered said on Tuesday its annual profit fell 84 percent, as weaker global financial markets, tumbling commodity prices and rising loan impairments continued to hammer revenues at the emerging markets-focused bank.

StanChart said its underlying 2015 pretax profit was $800 million, less than a fifth of the previous year's total of $5.2 billion. That was lower than analysts' average estimate of $899 million, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)