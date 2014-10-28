UPDATE 2-Improved margins and Advair hopes lift drugmaker Hikma
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
HONG KONG Oct 28 Standard Chartered Plc said operating profit for the third quarter fell 16 percent, as the Asia-focused bank grappled with rising costs from the restructuring of its South Korean business and an increase in impaired loans.
Operating profit for the July-September quarter fell to $1.5 billion from $1.8 billion in the same period a year ago.
StanChart has said it expects profits to fall in 2014 for a second straight year, as the lender faces a number of challenges including a slowdown in growth in many of its core emerging markets and weak trading activity.
The bank is also under heavy regulatory scrutiny, having warned on Aug. 6 that it faced its second fine in two years from New York's financial regulator for problems in its anti-money laundering controls. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.
* German utility E.ON drops after 16 bln euro loss (Updates prices)