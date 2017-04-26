UPDATE 2-BP, Reliance to invest in Indian gas block, cooperate downstream
* Tie-up to evaluate fuels, carbon emissions trade (Recasts, adds quotes)
LONDON, April 26 Standard Chartered on Wednesday reported its first quarter profit nearly doubled from a year ago, as the emerging markets-focused bank continued a modest recovery in earnings following a restructuring that has hit income.
StanChart said it made a pre-tax profit of $1 billion, up from $589 million in the same period a year ago, as revenues grew and impairments from bad loans fell sharply.
(Reporting By Lawrence White, Editing by Anjuli Davies)
* Tie-up to evaluate fuels, carbon emissions trade (Recasts, adds quotes)
June 15 Facebook Inc on Thursday offered new insight into its efforts to remove terrorism content, a response to political pressure in Europe to militant groups using the social network for propaganda and recruiting.
* Retailers under pressure on doubts over consumption (Adds closing prices)