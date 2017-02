ACCRA Oct 28 Standard Chartered Bank Ghana said on Friday its net profit slipped 1.2 percent to 58.9 million cedis ($37 million) during the first nine months of 2011, compared to the same period a year ago.

The bank said net interest income rose 4.2 percent to 113.4 million cedis during the period, while earnings per share slipped 3.06 cedis to 3.10 cedis. (Reporting by Christian Akorlie; Writing by Richard Valdmanis)