By Steve Slater and Carmel Crimmins
LONDON, Aug 6 Asia-focused bank Standard
Chartered took a $1 billion hit on the value of its
troubled Korean business on Tuesday, dragging earnings down 16
percent and warning of a slow turnaround in its most difficult
market.
Standard Chartered has had a hard time in South Korea since
buying First Bank in 2005 for $3.3 billion, its largest ever
acquisition.
It had a long dispute with staff and the profitability for
all banks there has been hit by tougher regulations. Bad debts
have also risen after an overhaul of personal debt restructuring
processes, allowing more forgiveness on long-term loans.
The UK-listed bank, which makes more than 90 percent of its
profit in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, said excluding its
Korean woes it would still meet consensus forecasts for a
full-year operating profit of $7.9 billion, up 15 percent from
last year, and buoying its share price.
Like larger rival HSBC, Standard Chartered has seen
a slowdown in emerging markets, which has dented its stock price
in recent months and tempered growth expectations.
Revenues have risen by an average 15 percent a year over the
last decade, slowing to 8 percent last year. The bank expects to
fall short of its 10 percent target again this year.
Standard Chartered reported a pretax profit of
$3.3 billion for the six months to the end of June, down from
$3.9 billion a year ago due to the writedown in Korea.
The bank had flagged a possible writedown in June.
The bank posted a $861 million pretax loss in Korea for the
first half, after a two-thirds jump in loan losses and
provisions for souring debt.
It still has about $700 million of goodwill remaining on the
acquisition and Chief Executive Peter Sands said the bank would
accelerate the restructuring of the business, including the sale
of some assets.
"We cannot escape the realities of the Korean context, but
we are determined to improve productivity and return on
capital," Sands said. "It's not a quick fix."
He estimated return on equity in the Korean banking industry
had slumped from 18 percent in 2005 to about 4 percent now.
Standard Chartered's shares were up 3.7 percent at 15.80
pounds by 1200 GMT, their highest level for 11 weeks and the
biggest gainer in a flat Stoxx 600 European banking index
.
Its shares have been one of the weakest bank stocks in
Europe over the past year, shedding nearly three percent of
value, compared to a jump of one third in the European index.
HEADWINDS
A consistent performer throughout the financial crisis,
Standard Chartered has been buffeted by a slowdown in key
markets such as Singapore, Korea and mainland China, where Sands
warned there would be stresses and strains as the government
there switches from economic stimulus towards reform measures.
Echoing similar comments from HSBC, Sands said the
deceleration in Chinese growth meant a more sustainable growth
path in the future and he trumpeted Standard Chartered's wide
geographic spread as a shield against weak spots.
"While some of our businesses have been slowed by economic
turbulence or regulatory or policy interference, our diversity
means we can take challenges in our stride and still deliver
growth," he said.
While pretax profit rose in Hong Kong and India, it fell in
Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and mainland China. Loan
impairments jumped 27 percent.
"Standard Chartered faces a suite of near to medium term
headwinds both for growing top line and bottom line," said
Chirantan Barua, banking analyst at Bernstein. "The next couple
of years are going to be decisive."