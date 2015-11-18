LONDON Nov 18 British bank Standard Chartered
will pay about 55 million pounds ($84 million) to banks
underwriting its $5.1 billion rights issue, according to details
released on Wednesday.
Standard Chartered's rights issue prospectus said it would
pay banks underwriting the deal a 1.8 percent commission for
most of the shares issued. It will pay 0.9 percent commission on
125 million shares that are being bought by its 15.8 percent
shareholder Temasek.
That should see 55.7 million pounds shared by six banks and
any other businesses that help underwrite the offer, according
to Reuters' calculations.
The prospectus said the bank's total costs for the offer
would be 74.5 million pounds, including the fees paid to banks
and other administration expenses.
Standard Chartered earlier this month said it would tap
investors for cash to strengthen its capital and pay $3 billion
in restructuring and other charges related to a clean up of its
business under new Chief Executive Bill Winters.
The bank is offering investors two new shares for every
seven they own at a price of 465 pence per share. That will see
728.4 million shares issued.
JPMorgan and Bank of America Merrill Lynch
are the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the
offer, and are each underwriting one-third of the offer -
putting them in line for about 18.6 million pounds each.
Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs
and UBS are all joint lead managers and
underwriting 8.3 percent apiece - putting them in line for 4.6
million pounds each.
($1 = 0.6575 pounds)
(Editing by Mark Potter)