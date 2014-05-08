Investec expects higher full-year revenue, operating profit
March 14 Investec Plc expects higher full-year revenue and operating profit as a recovery in equity markets boosted the company's asset management and wealth and investment units.
LONDON May 8 Standard Chartered said more than 40 percent of its shareholders opposed the remuneration policy for the Asia-focused bank's directors at its annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.
Standard Chartered said the vote was approved, but 40.8 percent of votes cast were opposed to the remuneration policy.
Several investors have criticised the introduction of more fixed pay based on short-term targets, as the bank has sought to mitigate a European Union bonus cap, and some advisory groups said investors should oppose the vote on directors' pay. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
March 14 Investec Plc expects higher full-year revenue and operating profit as a recovery in equity markets boosted the company's asset management and wealth and investment units.
* Chief executive mike wells says doesn't see need for m&g, eastspring to acquire other asset managers
* No financial details disclosed (Adds detail from two statements, adds quotes, background, bullet points)