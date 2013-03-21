LONDON, March 21 Standard Chartered's
Chairman John Peace on Thursday said comments made earlier this
month that his bank had "no willful act" to avoid U.S. sanctions
were inaccurate.
Peace said in a statement his comment made on March 5 on a
call with reports were "both legally and factually incorrect"
and he retracted them. They directly contradicted the bank's
acceptance of responsibility in a deferred prosecution
agreement.
"To be clear, Standard Chartered Bank unequivocally
acknowledges and accepts responsibility ... for past knowing and
willful criminal conduct in violating U.S. economic sanctions
laws and regulations," Peace said in the statement.
Standard Chartered paid $667 million last year to resolve
allegations that it violated U.S. sanctions regarding Iran and
three other countries.