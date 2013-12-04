LONDON Dec 4 Asia-focused bank Standard
Chartered said its income this year is likely to be
similar to 2012 after a slowdown in Asian growth in the last
five months.
"Difficult market conditions that began in August have
continued in the second half and are likely to remain through to
the year end. This has had a significant impact on business
performance in the second half, in particular in Financial
Markets," the bank said in a trading update.
"Income for the full year is expected to be broadly flat on
2012," it added.
The bank, which makes more than 90 percent of profits in
Asia, Africa and the Middle East, has reported 10 consecutive
years of record income and profits but last month scaled back
its income growth target for the next couple of years as slower
economic growth and tougher regulations bite.