UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Dec 6 Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered expects to pay about $330 million to U.S. regulators as settlement for its failure to comply with sanctions against Iran, denting its full year profit growth.
The payment is on top of the $340 million it has already paid to the New York State Department of Financial Services in the third quarter.
As a result of the New York settlement, profit before tax is expected to grow at a mid-single digit rate, the bank said. Any earnings growth will mean StanChart is on track for a 10th straight year of record profits.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts