* Fine is on top of $340mln already paid to NY State
* 2012 full-year profit expected up mid-single-digit
* Loan quality good; watchful in India, Middle East
HONG KONG, Dec 6 Standard Chartered
expects to pay $330 million to settle a case with U.S.
regulators who accused the Asia-focused bank of failing to
comply with sanctions against Iran, further denting profit
growth this year.
The settlement will be on top of the $340 million it paid to
New York's Department of Financial Services in the third
quarter, which pushed its before tax profit growth in 2012 to a
mid-single-digit percentage from more than 10 percent, StanChart
said in a statement on Thursday.
Any earnings growth would mean a 10th straight year of
record profits, as StanChart has ridden on Asia's rise
through much of the last decade, allowing it to continue hiring
and increasing earnings when much of the industry is shrinking.
Standard Chartered said it expected talks with U.S. Federal
regulators to conclude shortly, confirming a Reuters report
earlier in November.
Despite its regulatory woes, the bank is one of the few
still hiring in the industry, saying in August it intended to
add at least 1,500 more staff in the second half of this year.
By contrast, most rivals have been cutting, with Citi
saying on Wednesday it was cutting 11,000 jobs.
"We continue to see significant opportunities across our
markets in Asia, Africa and the Middle East," Chief Executive
Peter Sands wrote in a statement released on Thursday.
A rise in the number of out-of-work bankers meant Standard
Chartered was able to maintain a lid on costs, with revenue
growing faster than costs -- a phenomenon known in financial
industry jargon as "positive jaws".
For much of 2010, StanChart was hit by ever-rising costs as
an increasing number of banks and brokerages tried to expand in
Asia. Since then, various minor players including Samsung
Securities and KBW have begun pulling out.
The bank does not release specific numbers in its trading
updates, which it keeps for its annual report that is typically
released in late February.
Asset quality remained good, the bank said, with loan
impairments within the wholesale bank expected to be below the
levels seen in the first half of this year. However, StanChart
pointed to India and the Middle East as two markets where it was
watchful for asset quality.
StanChart's London-listed shares are up about 5.6 percent so
far this year, in line with the benchmark FTSE index. In
Hong Kong, its shares are up 9 percent year-to-date, lagging the
20 percent rise on the Hang Seng Index.