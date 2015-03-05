LONDON, March 5 Renshaw Bay, the London hedge
fund founded and run by Bill Winters, hit fundraising targets
for a 356 million pound ($542 million) investment vehicle on
Friday, as investors showed little reaction to the imminent
departure of the veteran banker.
Renshaw said on Thursday its fund for commercial and real
estate debt closed with investments from three investors - a UK
local authority, a U.S.-based family trust and a global private
bank.
The fund closed a day after Standard Chartered
announced Winters will join its board in May and take over as
CEO from Peter Sands in June. The bank's investors welcomed the
appointment of Winters, who was previously co-head of JPMorgan's
investment bank.
Winters is being given time to withdraw from executive
management of Renshaw Bay, where he is Chief Executive. Standard
Chartered said it will compensate him for any losses when he
leaves the asset manager, but it declined to say how much that
could be.
Winters founded Renshaw Bay four years ago, alongside other
investors Johann Rupert of Reinet Investments and
Jacob Rothschild of RIT Capital Partners Plc.
The fund firm has just over 1 billion pounds in assets under
management, and invests in real estate and structured finance
opportunities.
It had always planned to close its fundraising for the real
estate vehicle last Friday, and there was little change in
investors' commitments after Winters' move was announced, a
person familiar with the matter said.
The fund had aimed to raise between 350 million and 400
million pounds, and half of the money raised has already been
invested in 14 commercial real estate loans.
($1 = 0.6566 pounds)
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by William Hardy)