HONG KONG, March 15 The Chinese
authorities have detained a Standard Chartered Plc
private bank employee in China as part of an
investigation into a bank client who fled the country after
absconding with millions of dollars in company money, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
Wu Yidian Eden, a naturalised Singapore citizen, was
detained last week following rounds of police questioning, the
newspaper reported, citing a notice issued by the authorities.
Wu has not been charged with any crime, the newspaper said.
Wu, 31, was questioned after one of her clients, a banker at
Agricultural Bank of China , fled with
millions of dollars, according to the report.
A Standard Chartered spokeswoman in Hong Kong said the bank
was unable to comment on Wu's detention because of the ongoing
police investigation, but added that the bank was not being
investigated.
(Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Chris Lewis)