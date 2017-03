NAIROBI May 28 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya posted a 16 percent drop in its pretax profit for the first quarter to 2.73 billion shillings ($32.12 million), it said on Tuesday.

The bank, controlled by Standard Chartered Plc, said total operating expenses increased by about 400 million shillings, driven by increases in staff costs and loan loss provisions. ($1 = 85.0000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)