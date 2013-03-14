* Net interest income drives 2012 profit up 40 pct
* FY pretax profit rises to 11.6 billion shillings
* Non-interest income up 11 pct to 6.8 bln shillings
* Chief exec says upbeat about 2013 prospects
(Updates with CEO's comments)
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, March 14 Standard Chartered Bank of
Kenya will plough a big chunk of the 8.3 billion
shillings ($97.3 million) it raised last year into strengthening
its capital base to meet tougher regulations, the company's CEO
said.
The Kenyan central bank last year raised core capital
requirements for banks to 10.5 percent of assets from 8 percent,
and total capital to 14.5 percent from 12 percent.
StanChart Kenya had intended to raise 3.2 billion shillings
in November's discounted rights issue but ended up taking 8.3
billion from investors.
"A lot of it is going to meet the new capital requirements
by the central bank," Richard Etemesi, StanChart Kenya's chief
executive, said on Thursday, referring to the proceeds of the
rights issue.
Banks are also expected to make provisions for market and
operational risks under the new laws that lenders are supposed
to comply with before the end of next year.
Propelled by higher net interest income, Stanchart Kenya
also posted a 40 percent jump in pretax profit to 11.6 billion
shillings for 2012.
Most Kenyan banks have reported strong profits for 2012,
driven by increasing numbers of new customers opening bank
accounts as well as growing trade in east Africa. All the major
economies in the region are also growing at a fast pace.
The bank, which is controlled by UK-based Standard Chartered
Plc, said net interest income rose 41 percent to 14.2
billion shillings on the back of a 17 percent increase in loans
and advances to 112.7 billion.
"We bounced back from what was a fairly difficult 2011,"
Etemesi told Reuters, referring to the single-digit earnings
growth it posted in the previous period.
ROBUST ACTIVITY
Non-interest income increased by 11 percent to 6.8 billion
shillings in the 12 months through December, helped by
improvement in its trading book.
The bank, which mainly caters to high-end corporations and
individuals, had to take a huge mark-to-market loss in 2011
after bond yields rose, driving down the value of government
securities.
Robust economic activity in east Africa's biggest economy
has helped its banks to boost both lending and earnings despite
high interest rates for most of last year.
StanChart Kenya's non-performing loans rose to 2.2 billion
shillings from 1.0 billion, but Etemesi said this was not a
concern as it amounted to 1.9 percent of the gross total loans.
He said the bank was bullish about the prospects for this
year after the country held peaceful elections in which Uhuru
Kenyatta was elected president.
Prime Minister Raila Odinga, a runner up to Kenyatta,
intends to challenge the result in court, a departure from the
2007 election when Odinga declined to go to court citing lack of
independence by the judiciary.
"The first quarter has been impacted by the elections and
the concerns and anxieties around the elections. Now that we
have got that behind us, whatever the outcome of the court case
is, we should see a huge upsurge in terms of business
confidence," he said.
Economic fundamentals like exchange and inflation rates were
also expected to be stable, Etemesi added.
"If you have price stability, you have an upsurge in
business confidence, there is every likelihood that 2013 will be
a very, very strong year," the chief executive said.
($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Drazen Jorgic and David Holmes)