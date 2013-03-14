* Net interest income drives 2012 profit up 40 pct

* FY pretax profit rises to 11.6 billion shillings

* Non-interest income up 11 pct to 6.8 bln shillings

* Chief exec says upbeat about 2013 prospects (Updates with CEO's comments)

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, March 14 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya will plough a big chunk of the 8.3 billion shillings ($97.3 million) it raised last year into strengthening its capital base to meet tougher regulations, the company's CEO said.

The Kenyan central bank last year raised core capital requirements for banks to 10.5 percent of assets from 8 percent, and total capital to 14.5 percent from 12 percent.

StanChart Kenya had intended to raise 3.2 billion shillings in November's discounted rights issue but ended up taking 8.3 billion from investors.

"A lot of it is going to meet the new capital requirements by the central bank," Richard Etemesi, StanChart Kenya's chief executive, said on Thursday, referring to the proceeds of the rights issue.

Banks are also expected to make provisions for market and operational risks under the new laws that lenders are supposed to comply with before the end of next year.

Propelled by higher net interest income, Stanchart Kenya also posted a 40 percent jump in pretax profit to 11.6 billion shillings for 2012.

Most Kenyan banks have reported strong profits for 2012, driven by increasing numbers of new customers opening bank accounts as well as growing trade in east Africa. All the major economies in the region are also growing at a fast pace.

The bank, which is controlled by UK-based Standard Chartered Plc, said net interest income rose 41 percent to 14.2 billion shillings on the back of a 17 percent increase in loans and advances to 112.7 billion.

"We bounced back from what was a fairly difficult 2011," Etemesi told Reuters, referring to the single-digit earnings growth it posted in the previous period.

ROBUST ACTIVITY

Non-interest income increased by 11 percent to 6.8 billion shillings in the 12 months through December, helped by improvement in its trading book.

The bank, which mainly caters to high-end corporations and individuals, had to take a huge mark-to-market loss in 2011 after bond yields rose, driving down the value of government securities.

Robust economic activity in east Africa's biggest economy has helped its banks to boost both lending and earnings despite high interest rates for most of last year.

StanChart Kenya's non-performing loans rose to 2.2 billion shillings from 1.0 billion, but Etemesi said this was not a concern as it amounted to 1.9 percent of the gross total loans.

He said the bank was bullish about the prospects for this year after the country held peaceful elections in which Uhuru Kenyatta was elected president.

Prime Minister Raila Odinga, a runner up to Kenyatta, intends to challenge the result in court, a departure from the 2007 election when Odinga declined to go to court citing lack of independence by the judiciary.

"The first quarter has been impacted by the elections and the concerns and anxieties around the elections. Now that we have got that behind us, whatever the outcome of the court case is, we should see a huge upsurge in terms of business confidence," he said.

Economic fundamentals like exchange and inflation rates were also expected to be stable, Etemesi added.

"If you have price stability, you have an upsurge in business confidence, there is every likelihood that 2013 will be a very, very strong year," the chief executive said. ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Drazen Jorgic and David Holmes)