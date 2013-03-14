Morocco central bank okays five Islamic financial products
RABAT, March 5 Morocco's central bank has approved the use of five types of Islamic banking transaction, giving a final regulatory nod for the country to launch an Islamic finance industry.
NAIROBI, March 14 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya posted a 40 percent jump in its pretax profit for 2012 to 11.6 billion shillings ($135.91 million), thanks to a rise in interest income, it said on Thursday.
The bank, which is controlled by Standard Chartered Plc , said net interest income rose 41 percent to 14.2 billion shillings while loans and advances increased 17 percent to 112.7 billion shillings. ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting By Duncan Miriri; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by George Obulutsa)
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
