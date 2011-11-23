* High costs dent bank's profits

By Beatrice Gachenge

NAIROBI, Nov 23 Kenyan lender Standard Chartered Bank posted a 13 percent fall in nine-month pretax profit after operating costs shot up by one third, dashing any hopes of improved performance for its full year, traders said.

A unit of Britain's Standard Chartered Plc and among the country's top five biggest banks by assets, its pretax profit dropped to 5.49 billion shillings ($61.2 million) for the first nine months of this year, down from 6.19 billion shillings previously.

Standard Chartered is the second bank to report reduced profitability after National Bank, which fell by 9 percent to 1.81 billion shillings.

"Profitability has retarded for Standard Chartered because costs were up significantly, probably faster than income," Johnson Nderi an analyst at Suntra Investment said.

"Obviously their full year will also be down because these are cumulative numbers."

Nderi said on the back of anticipated poor performance of the full year, the share price valuation would be hit as investors were likely to trim their positions or exit the stock.

Total other operating expenses for the bank were up 32 percent to 5.91 billion shillings, attributed to loan loss provision, staff costs and other operating expenses probably driven by inflation, Nderi said.

Inflation in east Africa's biggest economy has soared for 12 consecutive month to 18.9 percent, driven up by food, fuel and electricity.

Traders said matters were made worse for the banking sector after Central Bank of Kenya increased its benchmark rate to 16.5 percent, forcing commercial banks to raise their interest rates, hence the elevated provisions for loans, due to anticipated high default rates.

Following the central bank's tight monetary policy resulting in an acute shortage of shillings in the market, Standard Chartered's liquidity ratio shrunk to 34 percent from 62 percent, against a minimum statutory of 20 percent.

"The low level of liquidity in the lowest we have seen in the bank in the last five quarters," Nderi said, adding that the drop in liquidity assets was occasioned by increase on loans and advances to customers.

The bank's net loan and advances to customers grew to 94.39 billion shillings for the first nine months from 55.02 billion previously, while total interest income went up to 8.22 billion shillings during the period in review, from 7.53 billion. ($1 = 89.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa)