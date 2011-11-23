* High costs dent bank's profits
* Poor full year performance foreseen, shares to take a hit
(Adds details, quotes)
By Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, Nov 23 Kenyan lender Standard
Chartered Bank posted a 13 percent fall in nine-month
pretax profit after operating costs shot up by one third,
dashing any hopes of improved performance for its full year,
traders said.
A unit of Britain's Standard Chartered Plc and
among the country's top five biggest banks by assets, its pretax
profit dropped to 5.49 billion shillings ($61.2 million) for the
first nine months of this year, down from 6.19 billion shillings
previously.
Standard Chartered is the second bank to report reduced
profitability after National Bank, which fell by 9 percent to
1.81 billion shillings.
"Profitability has retarded for Standard Chartered because
costs were up significantly, probably faster than income,"
Johnson Nderi an analyst at Suntra Investment said.
"Obviously their full year will also be down because these
are cumulative numbers."
Nderi said on the back of anticipated poor performance of
the full year, the share price valuation would be hit as
investors were likely to trim their positions or exit the stock.
Total other operating expenses for the bank were up 32
percent to 5.91 billion shillings, attributed to loan loss
provision, staff costs and other operating expenses probably
driven by inflation, Nderi said.
Inflation in east Africa's biggest economy has soared for
12 consecutive month to 18.9 percent, driven up by food, fuel
and electricity.
Traders said matters were made worse for the banking sector
after Central Bank of Kenya increased its benchmark rate to 16.5
percent, forcing commercial banks to raise their interest rates,
hence the elevated provisions for loans, due to anticipated high
default rates.
Following the central bank's tight monetary policy resulting
in an acute shortage of shillings in the market, Standard
Chartered's liquidity ratio shrunk to 34 percent from 62
percent, against a minimum statutory of 20 percent.
"The low level of liquidity in the lowest we have seen in
the bank in the last five quarters," Nderi said, adding that the
drop in liquidity assets was occasioned by increase on loans and
advances to customers.
The bank's net loan and advances to customers grew to 94.39
billion shillings for the first nine months from 55.02 billion
previously, while total interest income went up to 8.22 billion
shillings during the period in review, from 7.53 billion.
($1 = 89.7500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by George Obulutsa)