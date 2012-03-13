* Says trading book is now profitable

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, March 13 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya reversed loss-making positions in its trading book during the second-half of last year to secure a 7 percent increase in pretax profit to 8.3 billion shillings ($100.67 million), it said on Tuesday.

The bank, controlled by Standard Chartered Plc, had reported a fall in profit for the first half of the year after yields on government securities shot upwards, leading to unrealised losses in the trading book.

"The mark-to-market positions were largely reversed during the second half and our trading book activities are now profitable," Chief Executive Richard Etemesi said in a statement.

During the year under review, the bank cut its portfolio in government securities to 15 percent of total assets from nearly 40 percent a year earlier.

Etemesi said there were downside risks from a presidential election due late this year or early 2013, parliament's bid to cap banks' interest rates and the country's gaping balance of payments position, which helped drive currency volatility last year.

President Mwai Kibaki's disputed poll win in 2007 triggered nationwide violence that killed more than 1,200 people and hammered Kenya's reputation as a sound investment destination.

The Hague-based International Criminal Court has confirmed charges of crimes against humanity against four Kenyans, including two presidential front-runners, in relation to the fighting. The case has rattled the economy and stoked tensions ahead of the upcoming presidential vote.

"The uncertainty around the political process and especially the elections will continue to act as a drag on business confidence," Etemesi said.

He also criticised parliament's bid to cap lending rates for banks and set minimum interest rates for depositors, in a move aimed at lowering costs of credit in a country where lending rates stand at above 20 percent.

"The activities and actions of a forceful parliament in pursuing a populist agenda may have far reaching and damaging consequences that will go beyond the elections," Etemesi said.

"MUSCULAR RESULTS"

StanChart raised its earnings per share for the period by 6 percent to 19.75 shillings, but cut its dividend per share to 11.00 shillings from 13.50 shillings the previous year.

"These are in fact muscular results. StanChart was quite macho about its accounting treatment around its bond portfolio and took a material hit 'on the chin' at the first-half stage," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader and analyst.

"These results were a great deal better than consensus estimates."

Net interest income rose 21 percent to 10.1 billion shillings, lifting total income to 16.2 billion shillings, StanChart said.

It attributed the growth in interest income to a focus on consumer banking, as it seeks to balance the business and shift away from its traditional over-reliance on corporate customers.

The cost to income ratio rose to 45.6 percent from 42.6 percent in the previous year, reflecting a 23 percent jump in costs, while provision for bad debts increased to 561 million shillings from 447 million shillings.

"Total non performing loans as a proportion of total gross loans, stood at 1.1 percent from 2.0 percent and remains one of the lowest in the banking sector in Kenya," StanChart said. ($1 = 82.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Richard Lough and Elaine Hardcastle)