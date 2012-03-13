NAIROBI, March 13 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya posted a 7 percent increase in its pretax profit to 8.3 billion shillings ($100.67 million), lifted by growth in interest income, it said on Tuesday.

The bank, which is controlled by Standard Chartered Plc , raised its earnings per share for the period 6 percent to 19.75 shillings, but cut its dividend per share to 11.00 shillings from 13.50 shillings the previous year. ($1 = 82.4500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)