MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets mostly lower, Arabtec and Dana sink in UAE
DUBAI, Feb 20 Gulf stock markets mostly fell in early trade on Monday with Dubai leading the slide, dragged down by a decline in construction firm Arabtec to a five-year low.
NAIROBI May 17 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya posted a 41 percent rise in pretax profit to 3.3 billion shillings ($39.10 million) for its first quarter, thanks to higher revenue, it said on Thursday.
The bank said revenue grew 33 percent to 5.5 billion shillings for the period to the end of March.
"Consumer Banking income momentum has continued while Wholesale Banking has also had a strong start to the year with a record performance in client income," Richard Etemesi, its chief executive said in a statement.
($1 = 84.4000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)
DUBAI, Feb 20 Gulf stock markets mostly fell in early trade on Monday with Dubai leading the slide, dragged down by a decline in construction firm Arabtec to a five-year low.
BERLIN, Feb 20 Greece will need less in emergency loans from international lenders than originally agreed in its third bailout programme due to a better-than-expected budgetary developments, the head of the euro zone bailout fund was reported on Monday as saying.
LONDON, Feb 20 Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares rose 5 percent on Monday, after the lender said on Friday evening it had proposed abandoning the disposal of its Williams & Glyn business after a seven-year struggle to sell the unit to meet European Union state aid demands.