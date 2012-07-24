* Standard Bank to retain 51 pct of Angola unit

LISBON, July 24 South Africa's Standard Bank said on Tuesday its Angolan unit has entered a strategic partnership with local insurance and fund management firm AAA Activos to pursue growth in the sub-Saharan African country.

The bank said in a statement posted on its website that it will hold 51 percent of the new shareholding structure in Angola under the agreement, with AAA Activos holding the remaining 49 percent.

AAA Activos has 22 branches across the oil-rich country and is a leader in the oil industry's co-insurance market.

The deal involved a capital increase that was recently approved by Angola's central bank, Standard Bank said, without providing any values for the operation.

Angola's banking sector is seen as a major growth opportunity for both African and international banks, due to rapid economic expansion from oil output. Angola is Africa's largest crude producer after Nigeria.

The government has forced foreign banks to partner with local companies, and lenders such as Portugal's BPI, and BES have in the last few years sold minority stakes in their fast-growing Angolan units to local investment groups.

Standard Bank, Africa's largest lender, received a licence to operate in Angola in 2009. It aims to be the leading bank in Angola and to have 20 branches open in the country at the end of the year, up from 7 currently, it said in the statement. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; editing by David Dolan)