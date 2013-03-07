JOHANNESBURG, March 7 South Africa's Standard
Bank wants to keep a majority stake in its Zimbabwean
unit, its new joint chief executive said on Thursday, despite
Harare's demand to hand control to local blacks.
Zimbabwe in July gave foreign banks one year to cut their
share to 49 percent under a controversial ownership law
championed by President Robert Mugabe.
"It is difficult for us not to have the majority
shareholding. You cannot deploy the right technology and it
becomes very complicated if you need to raise capital," said Ben
Kruger, who took over as joint chief executive of Standard Bank
on Thursday.
"If anything goes wrong from a macro point of view in a
country, you need to mobilise liquidity and capital very quickly
to solve that equation."
Unlisted Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe is wholly owned by Standard
Bank.
Kruger said Standard Bank has already presented Harare with
proposals on how it would increase local shareholding, although
he declined to give details.
Mining firms such as Rio Tinto and Impala Platinum
have already agreed to the so-called "indigenisation
programme" and handed black Zimbabweans majority stakes.
Zimbabwe's central bank governor, Gideon Gono, has cautioned
against the plan to cut foreign bank ownership saying it would
further damage confidence in the sector battling through a
fragile economic recovery.
Other sectors such as education, energy, tourism,
telecommunications also have to comply with the empowerment law
this year.
Critics of the takeovers of mines and banks say Mugabe's
governing ZANU-PF is using the policy to try and win votes ahead
of a referendum on a new constitution and elections later in the
year.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)