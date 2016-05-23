JOHANNESBURG May 23 South Africa's Standard
Bank said on Monday it had lost 300 million rand ($19
million) in a card fraud incident in Japan, after the
perpetrators used counterfeit cards to withdraw cash from
automatic teller machines.
The bank said its South African operations suffered the
losses, not its customers, and that the authorities had been
alerted, the bank said in a statement without elaborating.
"Standard Bank has taken swift action to contain the
matter and the gross loss to the bank is estimated at 300
million rand. This is prior to any potential recoveries that may
serve to reduce the loss," the bank said.
It was not clear when the fraud took place.
Officials at the bank were not available to comment.
($1 = 15.5825 rand)
