BRIEF-Tivo signs patent license agreement with DWANGO
* Rovi Corporation signed new intellectual property license agreement with DWANGO Co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 14 Standard Bank Group Ltd, Africa's biggest lender by assets, named risk head Jonathan Peake as its chief financial officer.
Peake will be responsible for finance and treasury teams across Standard Bank's offshore business in Jersey, Isle of Man and Mauritius.
He replaces Will Thorp, the Johannesburg-based bank said on Monday.
Peake, who joined Standard Bank in 2013, was previously the head of risk management at Deutsche Bank International. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SAO PAULO, March 28 Profit at Caixa Econômica Federal will rise this year as cost controls and stricter credit risk assessment allow Brazil's largest mortgage lender to scale down loan-loss provisions, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Occhi said on Tuesday.