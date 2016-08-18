(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG Aug 18 Standard Bank Group Ltd , South Africa's second biggest lender by market value reported a sharp slowdown in half-year profit growth on Thursday as faltering economies across sub-Saharan Africa hit consumption and investment spending.

* First-half headline earnings per share rose 5 percent to 680 cents in the six months to end-June compared with a nearly one-third jump the same period a year earlier.

* Lending to companies has become the mainstay for banks in South Africa as very high personal debt levels has prompted them to pull back from high margin but risky unsecured credit.

* But an El-Nino-induced drought and the impact of weaker commodity prices in nearby sub-Saharan African countries have tempered business and investment in the region.

* First-half net asset value per share 9,381 cents versus 8,832 cents, up 6 percent.

* First-half credit loss ratio from banking activities 56.8 percent, versus 0.99 percent in first half 2015.

* 340 cents dividend per share, up 12 percent from 303 cents in first half 2015.

* First-half cost-to-income ratio for banking activities 56.8 pct, versus 57.3 pct in first half 2015.

* First-half 13.2 pct common equity tier I ratio versus 13.1 pct in first half 2015.

* First-half total credit impairment charges were 16 pct higher than prior period.