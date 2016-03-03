(Adds CEO comment)

JOHANNESBURG, March 3 Standard Bank reported a 27 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, but said that a possible downgrade of South Africa's sovereign credit rating to 'junk' would affect its performance.

The lender is sticking to a medium-term return on equity (ROE) target of 15-18 percent, said Standard Bank Chief Executive Sim Tshabalala in a statement.

"The group's performance will however be affected by factors such as economic growth in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and the retention of a South African investment grade sovereign credit rating," Tshabalala said.

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan tabled an austere budget last month as South Africa attempts to avoid a downgrade to sub investment grade.

Standard Bank said headline earnings per share (EPS) totalled 1,359 cents for the period to end-December, from 1,070 cents the previous year.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and excludes certain one-off items.

The results were largely in-line with expectations after the lender said last week headline earnings would be between 25 and 30 percent higher.

Standard Bank last year completed the disposal of its controlling interest in its British unit, since renamed ICBC Standard Bank, to China's ICBC, which also holds a 20 percent stake in the South African bank. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Joe Brock)