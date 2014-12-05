LONDON Dec 5 Standard Bank of South Africa
is set to close an increased $700 million, three-year
loan on Friday with a group of nineteen banks, banking sources
said.
The bullet loan, which initially launched at $300 million,
pays an interest margin of 100 basis points (bps) over Libor,
the bankers said.
Citigroup is acting as initial mandated lead arranger on the
deal, which will sign in London on Wednesday December 10.
This is the second time Standard Bank South Africa has
tapped the market this year.
In September, the bank signed an increased $560 million
three-year loan with a group of fourteen banks. That deal, which
increased from $375 million, was also priced at 100 bps over
Libor.
"The price in the market [for borrowers] is very attractive
at the moment, which is triggering appetite for these deals,"
said one of the bankers.
Standard Bank declined to comment.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)