PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI Oct 5 Standard Chartered has appointed Mohamed Abdel Bary as regional chief financial officer for Africa and Middle East with immediate effect, the bank said on Wednesday.
Bary, who has extensive experience with other international banks, will be based in Dubai, the bank's regional headquarters for the Africa and Middle East region, Standard Chartered said. (Reporting By Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 28 The ban on U.S. travel for passport-holders of seven Middle Eastern states applies to airlines' flight crew, the International Air Transport Association said in an email to carriers around the world on Saturday.