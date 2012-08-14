LONDON Aug 14 Standard Chartered's
Chief Executive Peter Sands has flown to New York to take
personal control of the bank's attempts to reach a settlement
with U.S. regulators over allegations it hid transactions
involving Iran.
Sands is also ready to attend a hearing set for Wednesday at
which the London-based bank has been told by the New York
banking regulator that it must demonstrate why its state banking
licence should not be revoked over the transactions.
A Standard Chartered spokesman said on Tuesday the bank is
waiting to hear from the New York regulator what form the
hearing will take. The Department of Financial Services has
released no details of how the session will be conducted.
"Peter is happy to go if that's appropriate," a Standard
Chartered spokesman said.
Sands will work with the bank's U.S. lawyers who are
attempting to negotiate a settlement over the issue with U.S.
authorities, the spokesman said.
Last week, state Financial Services Superintendent Benjamin
Lawsky said the bank hid Iran-linked transactions with a total
value of $250 billion. Sands has denied Lawsky's allegations and
said the total amount that failed to adhere to U.S. sanctions on
Iran was less than $14 million.
The stakes for Standard Chartered are high, given that the
loss of its state banking license would effectively cut it off
from direct access to the U.S. bank market. Most of Standard
Chartered's business is in Asia and the Middle East.