BRIEF-Globe Trade Centre reports 2016 net profit of 160 mln euros
* Globe Trade Centre SA - believe strategy will enable to recommend a double-digit dividend growth in years from 2017 onward
HONG KONG, July 14 Standard Chartered PLC is suing Chen Jihong, the Chinese businessman at the center of a suspected fraud at China's Qingdao port, according to a Hong Kong court filing.
Valerie Tay, a spokeswoman for the bank, confirmed that the bank has started legal proceedings against Chen.
A native of southern China's Guangdong province who has since taken Singaporean citizenship, Chen is chairman of Qingdao-based Dezheng Resources Holding Co Ltd.
Dezheng's trading unit, Decheng Mining, is at the centre of a probe into the alleged duplication of warehouse receipts to obtain multiple loans secured against a single cargo of metal.
The Wall Street Journal reported the case earlier on Monday.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Globe Trade Centre SA - believe strategy will enable to recommend a double-digit dividend growth in years from 2017 onward
* Dividend of PLN 0.27 per share be distributed from net profit earned in financial year ended Dec. 31 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nifty Warehouse Trust No.2's AUD750 million class A notes at 'AAAsf' and removed the ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Stable. The transaction is backed by auto loans and leases originated by Nissan Financial Services Australia (NFSA). The notes were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as trustee of the trust. KEY RATING DRIVERS The r