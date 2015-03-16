NAIROBI, March 16 Kenyan media company Standard
Group posted an 8.4 percent rise in pretax profit for
2014 due to growth in print, TV and radio advertising.
The publisher of Kenya's oldest and second-largest daily
paper, the Standard, and an operator of a radio and TV station,
said profit before tax climbed to 326 million shillings ($3.6
million), while revenue nudged marginally lower.
Standard Group said it was optimistic about 2015 and wants
to tap into Kenya's fast economic growth, seen at 6.9 percent
this year after the economy expanded an estimated 5.3 percent in
2014, according to the government.
"We therefore expect a more robust economic environment
which should provide new business opportunities," the company
said in a statement.
However, it cautioned that a shift by the government - a
major buyer of advertising in Kenya - from newspapers to digital
platforms for public announcements could hurt business.
Despite growing usage of the internet in Africa, traditional
media such as newspapers remain profitable.
The company said it would pay a final dividend of 0.50
shillings per share, unchanged from last year.
($1 = 91.9000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Anand Basu)