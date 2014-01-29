* ICBC paying $767 mln for 60 pct stake of global mkts unit
* Unit focuses on commods, debt, forex, equity products
* ICBC also granted 5-year option to buy another 20 pct
* Standard would have right to require ICBC to buy out rest
By David Dolan
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 29 Standard Bank said
it would sell a 60 percent stake in its London-based global
markets unit to China's ICBC for $765 million, as
Africa's top lender scales back operations outside the
continent.
The cash deal announced on Wednesday also highlights the
growing global ambitions of Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC), as well as China's appetite to trade commodities
in addition to consuming them.
The announcement confirms what sources familiar with the
matter had told Reuters in July.
Standard Bank, 20 percent owned by China's biggest bank, has
been hiving off its operations outside Africa to focus on fast
growing sub-Saharan economies.
ICBC will acquire control of the global markets business,
which focuses on commodities, fixed income, currencies, credit
and equities products, Standard Bank said in a statement.
Its London-based investment banking, transaction products
and principal investment management businesses are not included
in the deal.
ICBC will be granted a five-year option to purchase another
20 percent of the global markets unit for up to $500 million in
cash. If it exercises that option, Standard will then have the
right to require ICBC to buy out the remaining stake for up to
$600 million.
"The platform has the potential to create considerably more
value ... from a wider spectrum of opportunities than are
currently available to it, given Standard Bank Group's narrower
strategic focus on Africa," the Johannesburg-based bank said.
Chinese trading companies are well represented in oil and
some other commodities markets. But while China's massive demand
for resources has underpinned worldwide markets for everything
from oil to iron ore, Chinese banks have been relatively slow to
embrace commodities trading.
ICBC has lagged behind its rival, Bank of China Ltd
, which in 2012 became the first Chinese member of
the London Metal Exchange (LME).
Standard Bank in 2012 finalised the sale of 80 percent of
its Argentine business to ICBC. The two said last year they had
agreed to fund 20 billion rand ($1.8 billion of renewable energy
projects in South Africa.
The transaction is expected to close during the fourth
quarter of 2014.
Standard Bank said it was advised by Deutsche Securities,
part of Deutsche Bank. A source previously told
Reuters that ICBC was being advised by Citigroup.
Shares of Standard Bank were up 0.4 percent at 122.50 rand
by 1131 GMT.